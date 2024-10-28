Man United fan favourite has been backed to replace Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Jamie O’Hara has called on Manchester United to replace Erik ten Hag with Ruud Van Nistelrooy after their defeat against West Ham United.

The Red Devils suffered another surprise defeat, this time against Julen Lopetegui’s struggling West Ham side.

Man United were 1-0 down against the Hammers when Casemiro brought them back into the game but referee David Coote awarded a late, controversial penalty to the Hammers which Jarrod Bowen stepped up to take and scored.

The defeat has left Man United in 14th position in the league and after nine league games this season, they have managed to win just 11 points.

It is still early in the season but Man United are now 12 points behind league leaders Manchester City.

O’Hara feels that Ten Hag’s time at the club is up and he should be replaced by assistant manager Van Nistelrooy, who is adored by the fans after enjoying a successful spell at the club as a player.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the former Tottenham midfielder said:

“Nine games and in [United] are 14th in the table….come on, this is Man United.

“You can almost accept if they’re ninth, you know, [being] in the top half and it hasn’t quite happened. They’ve lost four games already this season – they’ve played nine.”

O’Hara made the claim about sacking Ten Hag and bringing in Van Nistelrooy.

He added:

“I’d get rid of him; I would have gotten rid of him three months ago. I wouldn’t have gave him a contract after the FA Cup, I’d have said, ‘Thanks very much, you’ve finished with a trophy, go out on a high’.

“They should have got something from the game today but overall they’ve been poor. I’ve watched them in the Europa League as well and they’ve been poor.”

The former Premier League player backed Van Nistelrooy to replace Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

“I’d give it to Van Nistelrooy. You’ve brought him in for a reason and that’s because he’s a manager there to potentially take over.”

Is Ruud Van Nistelrooy the right man to replace Erik ten Hag?

It appears Ten Hag is edging closer to the sack with his team performing poorly every week.

They have just one win in their last eight games in all competitions which would not only be a cause of huge concern for the Red Devils but for any club in the world.

Man United have reportedly held talks with Xavi to become their new manager while Massimiliano Allegri is another name connected to the Old Trafford job.

Instead of someone inexperienced like Van Nistelrooy, the Red Devils need a seasoned manager who have managed a top team in European football.

The job at Man United is much more difficult than it looks from the outside and they need one of the best managers in world football to take them out of the mess they are currently in.