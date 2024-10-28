Erik ten Hag sacking: Man United dressing room believes club are ready to make terrible decision

Will Ruud van Nistelrooy be given the Man United job? (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Man United parted ways with Erik ten Hag on Monday and some of the Premier League club’s squad believed the board are ready to appoint Ruud van Nistelrooy as their next permanent manager.

The Dutch coach was relieved of his duties following United’s 2-1 defeat to West Ham at the weekend which added to the underwhelming 2024/25 campaign the Manchester club is experiencing.

Man United currently sit 14th in the Premier League standings having won just three of their opening nine games, while the English giants are also winless in the Europa League.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has taken interim charge of the Red Devils ahead of their matches with Leicester City and Chelsea this week, which may have been part of the reason why the English giants brought their former star back to Old Trafford this summer.

According to Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol, some of the players in the Man United dressing room expect Van Nistelrooy to be named as the next permanent manager of the club, despite the 48-year-old having only managed PSV Eindhoven for one season.

This would be another strange move for the Manchester club to make but it seems that they have another man lined up.

Ruud van Nistelrooy unlikely to become the manager of Man United

From a nostalgic point of view, many Man United fans would love Van Nistelrooy to be the manager of Man United after the playing career he had at Old Trafford, however, the Dutch coach is too inexperienced to take on a job of this size.

This is why the Manchester club’s board are trying to bring Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim to Old Trafford.

According to The Athletic, Man United are currently working on a deal to sign the Portuguese coach and it is being reported that they are ready to pay the €10m (£8.3m) release clause in the 39-year-old’s contract with the two clubs in talks to finalise a deal.

Amorim would be a very exciting move for Man United to make as it remains to be seen if they can get a deal over the line.