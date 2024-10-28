Manchester United vs Chelsea: How to buy tickets, predicted line ups and head-to-head record

Chelsea vs Manchester United last season (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United vs Chelsea is always one of the biggest fixtures to look out for on the football calendar, and after some other recent big Premier League clashes such as Liverpool vs Chelsea last week and Arsenal vs Liverpool just yesterday, this is the next big one to look forward to.

One big story dominating the headlines ahead of this next huge game for Man United is the future of manager Erik ten Hag, who could be in big trouble after the 2-1 defeat away to West Ham on Sunday.

At the time of writing, there hasn’t been an update on Ten Hag possibly leaving Old Trafford, but there will surely be a growing list of Red Devils fans who want the Dutch tactician gone, especially with another difficult game coming up.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are doing well under new manager Enzo Maresca, but they’ll be desperate to do better at Old Trafford than they did at Anfield.

BUY TICKETS FOR MANCHESTER UNITED VS CHELSEA

How Manchester United could line up vs Chelsea

We’ve seen some slightly unusual choices from Ten Hag recently, most notably Noussair Mazraoui in a number ten role against Fenerbahce in the Europa League, while many United fans will be frustrated not to be seeing more of Amad Diallo.

If Ten Hag is still in charge by this weekend, that perhaps makes it a little tricky to predict what line up he’ll go for, but he surely needs to do something different after the poor finishing we saw on show at the London Stadium yesterday.

That could mean being brave and dropping some big names, so could we perhaps see MUFC go for something a little different like the line up below?

Man United potential line up: Onana; Martinez, De Ligt, Dalot, Mazraoui; Casemiro, Ugarte; Eriksen, Rashford, Diallo, Zirkzee

Chelsea predicted line up to take on Man United

Chelsea boss Maresca has a big squad to work with after the Blues’ heavy spending of recent years, with a host of big names like Pedro Neto, Joao Felix and Jadon Sancho all joining the club this summer.

Fitting all these players in, however, is not that easy, so we can never be too sure which players will get the nod when it comes to matchday.

Still, in the last two matches we haven’t seen too much tinkering from the Italian tactician, so perhaps it would be safe to say the line up will be something like the below…

Chelsea potential line up: Sanchez; James, Gusto, Adarabioyo, Colwill; Caicedo, Lavia; Palmer, Madueke, Neto; Jackson

How to buy Manchester United tickets

You can click here to buy Manchester United tickets from the club’s official channels, while there’s also other useful info about the club’s hospitality packages.

Still, it’s not always easy to get to United games even at the best of times, and there’ll surely be huge demand to see a big opponent like Chelsea at Old Trafford, so it’s worth also checking out livefootballtickets.com to make sure you don’t miss out.

All tickets from livefootballtickets.com are provided by trusted partners and come with a 150% money back guarantee.

How to buy Chelsea tickets

Click here for a look at Chelsea’s official ticket page, but also make sure to check out livefootballtickets.com as it can be difficult and expensive to get hold of tickets through the official channels, especially for a big game like this.

Blues fans surely won’t want to miss out on the trip to Manchester, especially when there could be an opportunity to get a big win against a struggling and unconfident United side.

If the official club tickets page doesn’t work out, then livefootballtickets.com is another reliable alternative that could ensure you don’t miss this great day out.

Man United vs Chelsea head to head record

This is a classic fixture, with United leading on 83 wins, while we’ve also seen 56 Chelsea wins and 56 draws.

It’s certainly been in United’s favour in more recent times, with Chelsea winning just one of the last eight meetings between these two teams – the most recent meeting, a 4-3 win for the Blues at Stamford Bridge last season.

And going further back, there’s also only one Chelsea win in the previous seven games, so United will perhaps feel this isn’t a bad fixture for them at this point of the season when they urgently need to turn things around.

