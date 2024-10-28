(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has dropped a massive update on Manchester United’s hunt for Erik ten Hag’s replacement, as a deal for Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim seems to be closing in.

According to the reputable journalist, the Red Devils are actively working on a deal to appoint Ruben Amorim as their new manager. The club are in talks with Sporting CP to finalise a deal and are ready to pay the €10m release clause for him. The manager himself is keen on accepting the move as well.

Taking to X, Ornstein tweeted:

“EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United working on deal to appoint Ruben Amorim as head coach. #MUFC ready to pay €10m release clause + in talks with #SportingCP to finalise. 39yo Portuguese open to accepting move.”

Ruben Amorim is a highly rated across Europe

Amorim is a highly rated manager who has attracted interest from several top clubs with his impressive work at Sporting CP, including Manchester United.

In fact, this is not the first time he is being linked with a Premier League job. He was among the names being considered for the Tottenham job as well after Conte’s sacking, before Levy eventually went with Ange Postecoglou.

He was also a name said to be on Liverpool’s radar as a replacement for Jurgen Klopp, before the Reds ultimately appointed Arne Slot.

And the 39-year-old has also attracted strong interest from Manchester City who see him as a future replacement for Pep Guardiola. Which is why Manchester United’s pursuit of him will come as a blow to their City rivals.

Xavi also in the mix for the vacant role

Ruben Amorim is not the only manager linked with the Old Trafford job. Several other outlets have linked with Xavi with the role as well. As per a recent report, the former Barcelona man is considered a ‘serious contender’ for the job to replace Erik ten Hag.

Other reports have stated that the club has already held talks with the Spaniard, however, these claims have been dismissed by reputable Spanish journalist Guillem Balague.