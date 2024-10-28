Ballon d’Or controversy: Real Madrid raise hell as Premier League club told La Liga giants the winner

The 2024 Ballon d'Or will not be won by a Real Madrid player. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The 2024 Ballon d’Or will be handed out in Paris on Monday night and ahead of the ceremony, unexpected controversy has raised its head as Real Madrid are furious with France Football and UEFA.

The favourite for the award heading into this week was the La Liga champions’ star man Vinicius Junior after his performances in a white shirt last season.

The Brazilian produced 24 goals and 11 assists across 39 games in all competitions, with his contributions helping Real Madrid win the Champions League and La Liga double. The winger failed to have a big impact at the 2024 Copa America, however, many felt that the 24-year-old did enough to claim the biggest individual prize in football.

On Monday it was reported by Fabrizio Romano and others, that Vinicius will not win the Ballon d’Or and in fact, it will be Man City and Spain’s Rodri.

According to Marca’s Jose Luis Sanchez, it was the Premier League champions who informed the Spanish giants that their man had won the award, which has led to a meltdown in the Spanish capital.

The midfielder was spotted in Paris on Monday by journalists, which indicates that the Euro 2024 winner will be given the Ballon d’Or, finishing ahead of Vini Junior and Jude Bellingham.

??? Así fue la llegada de Rodrigo de cara a la Gala del Balón de Oro de esta noche ? @AranchaMOBILE pic.twitter.com/8mdQknIZbP — Tiempo de Juego (@tjcope) October 28, 2024

Real Madrid raises hell over Vinicius Junior Ballon d’Or snub

Having been informed that Vinicius Junior will not be crowned as the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner, Real Madrid are reportedly furious about the decision, with president Florentino Perez cancelling their trip to Paris with no one from the club set to appear at the ceremony, reports Fabrice Hawkins.

The La Liga champions have also made intriguing claims to AS, which states that they feel their club has been disrespected by the UEFA and France football.

“If the criteria of the award do not proclaim Vinicius the winner, those same criteria must proclaim Carvajal the winner,” the Spanish giants have said. “Since this has not been the case, it is obvious that the Ballon d’Or and UEFA do not respect Real Madrid. And Real Madrid is not where it is not respected.”

This controversy is unlikely to end here as Real Madrid continues to come to terms with their stars being snubbed for the 2024 Ballon d’Or.