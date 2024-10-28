Talks underway: Man City will be furious as Man United target Pep Guardiola successor to replace Ten Hag

Ruben Amorim has been tipped to replace Pep Guardiola at Man City. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Man United reportedly have Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim at the top of their list to replace Erik ten Hag after the Dutch coach was sacked by the Manchester club on Monday.

The Premier League giants confirmed their decision after they were defeated again by West Ham on Sunday. This added to the underwhelming start United have made to the 2024/25 campaign as the defeat leaves them 14th in the Premier League having won just three of their opening nine matches.

Ten Hag will be replaced by Ruud van Nistelrooy in the Man United hot seat while their search for a new full-time boss is ongoing.

There have been many names linked to the role at Old Trafford over recent weeks while the pressure ramped up on Ten Hag but it is being reported by Football Insider that Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim is the Premier League giants’ top target.

Man United are believed to have already held talks with the Portuguese coach over the last few days as the Red Devils would like to have a permanent coach put in place as soon as possible.

Should the Manchester club succeed in luring the 39-year-old to Old Trafford, this would be a blow for their rivals Man City, who also have an eye on the Sporting boss to replace Pep Guardiola, whenever the legendary coach decides to leave the Etihad Stadium.