Man United closing in on €10m coach who is “very open” to Manchester move

Ruben Amorim open to Man United move. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Man United are making moves to appoint Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim as their new head coach following the sacking of Erik ten Hag on Monday with the 39-year-old believed to be “very open” to joining the Premier League club.

The Manchester outfit sacked Ten Hag on Monday following their 2-1 defeat to West Ham at the weekend which added to the underwhelming 2024/25 campaign the Manchester club is experiencing.

Man United currently sit 14th in the Premier League standings having won just three of their opening nine games, while the English giants are also winless in the Europa League.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has taken interim charge of United ahead of their matches with Leicester City and Chelsea this week, however, the Manchester club are making moves to appoint a permanent manager.

According to The Athletic, United are currently working on a deal to appoint Amorim as their new head coach and it is being reported that they are ready to pay the €10m (£8.3m) release clause in the 39-year-old’s contract with the two clubs in talks to finalise a deal.

Ruben Amorim is “very open” to completing Man United switch

Amid Man United’s interest, Amorim is said to be “very open to joining the Premier League club with immediate effect” as talks between all parties continue, reports Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg.

The deal largely depends on Sporting CP as they will not want to lose their coach mid-season having already guided them to the top of the league having won all nine of their opening matches this season.

Amorim planned to move next summer when the Man City job was potentially available but it seems that the vacancy at their Manchester rivals is too good to pass up.