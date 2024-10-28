Clear favourite emerges in race to be next Manchester United manager

Gareth Southgate, Thomas Frank, and Ruud van Nistelrooy (Photos by Stu Forster, Alex Pantling, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Now that Erik ten Hag has been sacked, his assistant and interim replacement Ruud van Nistelrooy seems to be emerging as the clear favourite to replace him as Manchester United manager.

Van Nistelrooy impressed during a spell in charge of PSV Eindhoven, and it was seen as slightly surprising that he was ready to come in and work under a different manager at Old Trafford this season.

Still, the former Man United and Netherlands striker will now get the chance to show what he can do as the main man at the club, and it seems he’s already considered the odds-on favourite to get the job permanently.

Some other big names are also in the frame, as per the latest odds from Ladbrokes, but Van Nistelrooy is very much seen as the front-runner ahead of the likes of former England manager Gareth Southgate and former Barcelona manager Xavi…

Next Permanent Manchester United Manager (Ladbrokes odds)

Ruud van Nistelrooy – 4/6

Ruben Amorim – 4/1

Xavi – 8/1

Gareth Southgate – 10/1

Thomas Frank – 10/1

Van Nistelrooy is not as experienced as some of the other names on this list, but he does look like a promising coach, and the fact that he’s a former player who enjoyed success under the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson might also count in his favour.

The Dutchman would be taking on a very difficult job, but then that’s also true of any manager, as we’ve seen in this difficult post-Ferguson era for the Red Devils.

Even highly experienced winners like Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho struggled badly at United, while Ten Hag himself looked promising during his time in charge of Ajax, but completely failed to make that step up in the Premier League.

Going for the biggest names or the most experienced candidates doesn’t necessarily bring success, so perhaps that could be why Van Nistelrooy’s connections with the club are currently helping him.