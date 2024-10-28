Saudi clubs enquire about signing £83m West Ham United star

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

According to a report in Fichajes, West Ham United star Mohamed Kudus is a target of Saudi Arabian clubs.

Kudus’ successful debut season with West Ham, where he scored 14 goals across 45 appearances, has drawn considerable interest from clubs, including Liverpool, who reportedly view him as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah.

In addition, a Saudi club is prepared to offer £83 million for the 24-year-old Ghanaian, which would becomes West Ham United’s second most expensive sale after Declan Rice to Arsenal.

A substantial salary package from the Pro League might prove tempting for Kudus as he considers his next career move.

The Saudi Pro League are determined to add more big name players to their young league and they are ready to make the Premier League star their next big name acquisition.

Since his move from Ajax, the attacker has been a valuable addition to the Hammers side, winning over the fans with his playing style and dribbling skills.

He is a key member of the West Ham starting line up and the Hammers will not be looking to cash in on him but an offer as big as the one mentioned in the report could tempt them to allow the player to leave the club.

West Ham United could be active again in the transfer market

West Ham have been efficient in the transfer market and their signings in the summer transfer window showed the ambition of the owners.

They could step into the market again considering their poor start to the season and the sale of Kudus could provide them with cash to inject into the squad and strengthen a number of different positions.

Manchester City and Liverpool have both been credited with interest in the West Ham United star in the past and they could revive their interest in the player if they find out that the player is keen on a move away from the London Stadium.