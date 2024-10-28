“He’s a disgrace” – Pundit slams Manchester United man who’s “been a joke” since coming in

Jamie O'Hara on Sir Jim Ratcliffe (Pictures via talkSPORT, Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been heavily criticised by talkSPORT pundit Jamie O’Hara, who has branded him a “disgrace” and a “joke” since his arrival at Old Trafford.

Man Utd fans will have been relieved when Ratcliffe came in after years of being unhappy with how the Glazers were running the club, but so far there’s not been enough of a positive change under the new regime.

O’Hara has certainly not been at all impressed by Ratcliffe and INEOS as he laid into them on talkSPORT in the video clip below, slamming the new co-owner for coming across as arrogant whilst then doing little more than introducing a host of cost-cutting measures at the club…

O’Hara was particularly unimpressed as he referenced reports about United asking Manchester City if some of their players could share a plane with them to travel to the Ballon d’Or ceremony.

Jamie O’Hara rips into Sir Jim Ratcliffe

“What is he doing? He’s a disgrace, Ratcliffe. He came in, gave it the big spuds, he’s this billionaire and he’s gonna do this and do that… he’s been a joke!” the former Tottenham midfielder said.

“All he’s done is get rid of 200 people, they’ve got to bring their own food in now, now he’s trying to penny pinch on a jet for his Ballon d’Or nominees.

“Come on mate. Give us a rest, will you? Don’t tell me you’re a billionaire and you’re going to do this and that. It’s a massive loserville, that one.”

Perhaps it will just take time, but so far one imagines there’ll be plenty of United fans who are also massively underwhelmed by what Ratcliffe has done.

The club still looks to be a long way behind its rivals, and Erik ten Hag is somehow still the manager as the new owners don’t seem to be brave enough to make a change even though things are clearly not working under the Dutch tactician.