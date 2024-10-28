Premier League team of the week: Arsenal & Chelsea stars in, but Liverpool harshly snubbed

Thomas Partey and Cole Palmer made the team of the week (Photos by Alex Pantling, Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The team of the week from the latest round of Premier League action is in, with players from Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and more featuring in Troy Deeney’s line up.

Still, it’s perhaps a bit of a surprise to see that Deeney didn’t select a single Liverpool player in his team of the week, given that the Reds fought back well to earn a 2-2 draw away to Arsenal.

See below for the full XI on BBC Sport, with Arsenal’s Thomas Partey doing well to earn a place after filling in well in an unfamiliar role at right-back, while there’s also no way Chelsea’s Cole Palmer could have been left out after his starring role for the Blues as they beat Newcastle United…

Elsewhere, it’s a real mix from across the Premier League as we also see impressive performers from the likes of Crystal Palace, West Ham, Fulham, Nottingham Forest, and Wolves.

Brentford’s Bryan Mbuemo is also a name that’s becoming harder and harder to ignore as his superb season continues, so this probably won’t be the last team of the week we see him in.

Team of the week: Liverpool harshly overlooked?

Liverpool might not have been at their brilliant best against Arsenal, but Mohamed Salah came up with a crucial equaliser in the second half and was a threat throughout, while Trent Alexander-Arnold had a role in the goal and helped the Reds control the game a bit better when he inverted into midfield slightly more in the second half.

Liverpool fans won’t care too much, though, as they’ll simply be happy with a well-earned point from one of their toughest fixtures so far, with Arne Slot still only having one defeat to his name after a terrific start since replacing Jurgen Klopp at Anfield in the summer.