(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are eyeing Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo as a leading target for the January transfer window, with the right-wing position identified as a key area to strengthen.

The 25-year-old forward has been turning heads with his remarkable performances this season, and Newcastle views him as a perfect addition to enhance their attack.

Mbeumo’s season at Brentford has been outstanding. He has stepped up after the departure of Ivan Toney and is currently the Premier League’s second-highest scorer so far, having scored eight goals in nine games, trailing only behind Manchester City’s prolific Erling Haaland.

Among his recent highlights was a brace in Brentford’s thrilling 4-3 win over Ipswich Town last week, taking his overall tally for the club to 58 goals and 42 assists in 210 games.

Former Premier League striker and pundit Troy Deeney has heaped Mbeumo’s impressive form, calling attention to the forward’s consistent quality and technical skill.

Deeney observed that Mbeumo steps onto the pitch with the intent and capability to score, showing composure in high-stakes moments such as penalty kicks, as well as confidence when taking on defenders to create opportunities.

The Watford legend singled out Mbeumo’s cross—one that turned into a surprise goal—as a prime example of the forward’s impact, combining decisive play with technical flair.

Deeney said (via BBC Sport):

“Every single time I watch Brentford I expect him to score now.

“It is a wonderful thing to have. A cool, calm penalty and also that cross that ended up going in, the decisiveness in the play and the decision to get on the ball and take on a couple of Ipswich players before delivering into the box.

“Yes, a little bit lucky it went in at the far post but he made it all by himself and I think that is his first time in our team of the week.”

This interest from Newcastle aligns well with their intent to bring in a strong right-wing option, and a recent report by Mark Douglas from Inews confirmed Mbeumo as Newcastle’s “dream signing” for the winter transfer period.

The Cameroonian international’s versatility and scoring ability make him a standout candidate for Eddie Howe’s side.

Newcastle face stiff competition for Bryan Mbeumo

Adding Mbeumo would not only bring Newcastle a consistent goal threat but also a creative force adept at setting up chances from wide positions.

However, they are not alone in their pursuit of the striker. Both Liverpool and Arsenal are also showing strong interest in the player and will reportedly test Brentford with an offer in the upcoming transfer windows.

With the January transfer window approaching, Newcastle fans are eagerly hoping to see Mbeumo join their ranks, as his presence could add further momentum to the club’s ambitious objectives this season.