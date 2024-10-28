44-year-old manager drops exciting hint after holding talks with Man United

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Spanish manager Xavi to replace Erik ten Hag at the club.

The Dutch manager has struggled once again this season and Man United’s latest defeat against a poor West Ham United side has showed that there are no signs of improvement in the team even after the addition of several new players over the summer.

Man United suffered a controversial defeat against West Ham at the London Stadium, with referee David Coote awarding a late penalty to Julen Lopetegui’s side that ultimately decided the match and inflicted more misery on Ten Hag.

Naturally, a number of other managers have been linked with a move to Man United and the latest one has been Xavi, who guided Barcelona to a La Liga title during his time at the Camp Nou.

A post from Xavi’s wife received attention on social media after she posted a picture of Xavi with their son who was wearing a Man United shirt.



Picture via: Instagram

Only time will tell if it is a hint that the Spaniard is about to become the new manager of Man United.

His wife’s Instagram story could be an indication that the 44-year-old is ready to take the Old Trafford job and guide them out of the difficult situation they are currently in.

To be 14th in the league after nine games, having won only 11 points all season, should be a matter of huge concern for a club the size of Man United.

Erik ten Hag continues to receive criticism

Gary Neville has been highly critical of the Dutch manager and claimed that he could be sacked if they lost against Chelsea next season.

The football pundit said:

‘Erik ten Hag is asking for trouble. He’s 14th in the league nine games in, and nine games is nearly 25 per cent of the season gone.

‘It will be a big worry for everybody at the club because the performance levels… United should have been up but they lost.

‘They are 14th, they’ve spent a fortune. I was quite clear at the end of last season that if they’re in that same position in the league after the first few months there will be a lot of questions being asked.

‘They’ve got a game in midweek but it will all come down to next weekend’s game against Chelsea.’

Man United reportedly held a meeting with Xavi to discuss about the job at the club.

INEOS, who co-owns the club, would be regretting their decision to show faith in Ten Hag in the summer when it looked like he will be shown the exit door.

Not only is the football under Ten Hag poor but the coaching and tactical aspect of his management is disappointing, considering how new managers like Arne Slot at Liverpool and Enzo Maresca at Chelsea have done well in such a short period of time.