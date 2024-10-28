“The idea…” – Reliable journalist shares update on Manchester United managerial candidate

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Xavi during his time as Barcelona manager
Xavi during his time as Barcelona manager (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Former Barcelona manager Xavi has reportedly not heard anything from Manchester United and has not changed his own plans about taking a sabbatical.

The Spanish tactician has been out of work since leaving Barca at the end of last season, but it was recently claimed that Man Utd chiefs held talks with him about replacing Erik ten Hag, according to the Daily Mail.

Ten Hag has today been sacked by United and Ruud van Nistelrooy has been placed in charge as interim manager, with a more experienced replacement surely set to be targeted in the coming weeks.

Xavi, however, does not seem to be in active talks with United, according to reliable Spanish journalist Guillem Balague…

Xavi could be a decent option worth considering for United, but the deal perhaps seems unlikely for now, so it will be interesting to see if the Premier League giants step up their interest in the 44-year-old or move for alternative candidates.

Would Xavi be the ideal choice for Manchester United?

Xavi did a decent job at Barcelona, but it remains to be seen if he’s really done enough in his managerial career so far to suggest that he could take on a job as difficult as the one at United.

Ten Hag is the latest to fail to revive the club in this difficult post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, and so many others have also performed below expectations.

Xavi has been linked with Manchester United
Xavi has been linked with Manchester United (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)
More Stories / Latest News
Erik ten Hag and Sir Jim Ratcliffe
“What a mess” – Man United owners told they “lost their nerve” over Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag has been sacked by Manchester United
Erik ten Hag sacked by Manchester United as interim manager named
Erik ten Hag, Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford
Erik ten Hag has got on the wrong side of Man United players with baffling policy

Xavi may have won one La Liga title at the Nou Camp, but things didn’t end that well for him there, with the team clearly improving a great deal under new manager Hansi Flick this season.

United will surely have a few other names under consideration, and it’s not clear if Xavi would really be the outstanding candidate anyway, as some fans might prefer someone with more of a track record at the very highest level, as well as Premier League experience.

More Stories Erik ten Hag Xavi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.