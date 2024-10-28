(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) / (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Former Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is a serious contender to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

That’s according to talkSPORT reporter, Anil Kandola, who had shared the update hours before the Dutchman was officially fired.

Sharing the update on X, Kandola stated:

“Being told Xavi is a SERIOUS contender to take over as Man United boss. Ten Hag’s under more pressure than ever. Seems only a matter of time before INEOS let him go. The United board have ramped up their pursuit of a Ten Hag replacement and Xavi is one to watch out for.”

??? Being told Xavi is a SERIOUS contender to take over as Man United boss. Ten Hag’s under more pressure than ever. Seems only a matter of time before INEOS let him go. The United board have ramped up their pursuit of a Ten Hag replacement and Xavi is one to watch out for…? pic.twitter.com/8939yKvulH — Anil Kandola (@AnilKandola) October 28, 2024

Manchester United officially confirmed ten Hag’s sacking a couple of hours later, and there seems to be substance in Kandola’s reports, as several other outlets have started reporting the same.

The Spanish tactician has been out of work since leaving Barca at the end of last season, but it was recently claimed that Manchester United chiefs have previously held talks with him twice about replacing Erik ten Hag.

However, it is worth noting that reliable Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has dismissed these reports.

Did Xavi’s wife post a cryptic message regarding the Manchester United job?

Amid the reports linking the World Cup winner with the now vacant Old Trafford job, Xavi’s wife posted a picture of her husband and son, who was wearing a Manchester United shirt, sparking more speculations.

His wife’s Instagram story could be a hint that the 44-year-old is interested in the messy job at Old Trafford.

Would Xavi be a good appointment?

Xavi did an excellent job at Barcelona in his brief spell there, despite the significant financial struggles of the club.

With a team consisting of mostly youngsters, he led Barcelona to a second-placed finish from ninth position when he took charge. He won his first trophy with Barcelona in January, beating Real Madrid 3-1 to win the Super Copa and also led them to their first La Liga title since 2018/19 later that season.

With that in mind, he has shown that he has what it takes to manage a club like Manchester United. The club has several other candidates in consideration, including Ruben Amorim. It remains to be seen who the club appoint as ten Hag’s replacement.