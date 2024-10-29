“In the form of his life” – Alan Shearer heaps praise on player sold by Newcastle

Alan Shearer has lauded ex-Newcastle striker Chris Wood. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images for Premier League

Alan Shearer knows a thing or two about scoring goals in the Premier League, and he’s praised one ex-Newcastle striker as being in “the form of his life.”

Given that the Magpies could be set to lose one of their main front men, and how well Nottingham Forest’s Chris Wood is going at present, allowing Wood to leave to go to the City Ground is beginning to look like a big mistake from the Newcastle hierarchy.

Newcastle sold striker who Alan Shearer has lauded

Given that another player they sold appears to be close to an England call-up, it does pose certain questions of the decisions makers at St. James’ Park.

Wood has looked mightily impressive for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, and has scored seven goals in his last nine matches per transfermarkt.

No wonder Shearer picked him for his Premier League Team of the Week.

“What a season he’s having! Two more goals. He’s in the form of his life,” the former No.9 wrote for the official Premier League website.

Arguably, it’s Woods’ goals that have helped propel Forest into the upper echelons of the English top-flight.

For most of last season, the Midlands-based side were struggling to keep their heads above water, however, they already find themselves in seventh place this season, with four wins and four draws from their nine matches.

That’s given them a healthy 16 points and means that they’re only two points off the Champions League spots and just seven behind leaders, Man City.

It’s still very early in the season for anyone with a Forest connection to be getting too carried away of course, however, building up confidence at this early stage is nothing to be sniffed at.

For a striker particularly, they thrive on that confidence in order to ensure a consistent supply of goals, and that hot streak he’s on at the moment is likely to leave Newcastle thinking what might’ve been.