“I know him…” – Arne Slot makes claim about Erik ten Hag’s future after Man United sacking

Arne Slot discussing Erik ten Hag's sacking (Photos from Sky Sports News, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot says he knows Erik ten Hag a bit and can see him going back to a big job soon after being sacked by Manchester United.

Slot says he feels for his fellow countryman, describing Ten Hag’s dismissal by Man Utd as a “pity” after the news broke yesterday that he’d be leaving Old Trafford.

United were beaten 2-1 by West Ham on Sunday as their awful start to the season continued, and few will really be that surprised by the club ultimately deciding to make a change.

Still, Slot clearly rates Ten Hag highly and expects we’ll see him back at a big club at some point in the future despite this setback at United…

?? "We know what he did at Ajax, he won two trophies over here" Arne Slot says he his thoughts are with Erik ten Hag but feels the former Manchester United manager will be at another big club in the near future ? pic.twitter.com/B05x2TyBXg — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 29, 2024

Slot also paid tribute to how hard Ten Hag works and the success he had at Ajax, so it will be interesting to see if this prediction ends up being accurate.

In fairness to Ten Hag, he’s far from the only big name to struggle as manager of MUFC in this hugely challenging period since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

Others like Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho have also encountered problems at United, and it may be that Ten Hag still has it in him to achieve success elsewhere.

Arne Slot praises Erik ten Hag, but can Ruben Amorim do better?

It now looks like Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim will be replacing Ten Hag at United, with the Times claiming that they’re closing in on the Portuguese tactician, while Brentford’s Thomas Frank has also been mentioned as being on United’s list.

Amorim has done impressive work at Sporting and was surely going to land a big job like this at some point, though it remains to be seen if he’ll just be the latest high-profile coach to struggle with the expectations at this prestigious job.