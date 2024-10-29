Arsenal's Gabriel got injured against Liverpool. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The injury to Gabriel against Liverpool is going to see Arsenal enter the transfer market for a new defender in the January transfer window.

It’s well known that the Gunners have long been looking for a striker, but thanks to Gabriel and William Saliba, the North Londoners have been rock solid at the back, so a long-term loss of one or the other, if not replaced, could be catastrophic.

Arsenal to buy Gabriel replacement in January

Jurrien Timber was also injured in the same game, and Mikel Arteta gave an update post-match into the condition of the pair.

At that point, the extent of the injury was unclear, though Football Insider report that it could be a potential knee ligament injury.

Were that confirmed, and dependant on the severity, it could mean the end of the centre-back’s season.

Arsenal are clearly taking no chances regardless, with former pro club scout, Mick Brown, telling Football Insider that the Gunners will take swift action.

“They’re (Arsenal) definitely going to enter the transfer market,” he said. After Gabriel’s injury, the transfer team will be working overtime.

“They’ve already been looking at options to help the depth in that position.

“Saliba and Gabriel are so important to their team in that defensive unit and you need to know the level won’t drop if either of them are out. The defence is the reason Arsenal have become such a force.

“Finding new options for those positions is an issue that will be swamping them at the moment.

“The back four that ended the game against Liverpool is never going to be good enough to challenge for the title, so they’ll definitely be looking to improve that depth.”

The title challenge, as Brown suggests, is going to have to be put on ice if the club are unable to replace Gabriel in January.

If the Gunners are able to secure an elite-level exponent, they’ll need to hit the ground running in order to keep Arsenal competitive for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign.