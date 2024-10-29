Arsenal could fix striker issue in January with €80m star with 9 G/A this season

Dusan Vlahovic to Arsenal? (Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

Arsenal continue to have an eye on the striker market ahead of the 2025 transfer windows and it is being reported that the Gunners are considering a move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in January.

Mikel Arteta would have liked to have added a proper number nine to his squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign getting underway but Arsenal could not find the right man for the job as it was not easy to lure their top targets away from their current clubs.

Names such as Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres, RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, Newcastle’s Alexander Isak and Ivan Toney were all linked with a move to the Emirates at one point throughout the summer.

With none of these stars arriving at the Premier League giants, Kai Havertz has stepped up throughout the opening part of the current season to provide Arsenal with goals and assists but the German lacks the killer instinct of a lethal goalscorer.

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal are considering a move for Juventus’ Vlahovic in January after failing to sign their number one target Benjamin Sesko in the summer.

The Serbian forward would be an impressive signing for the Gunners but it remains to be seen if the North London club make an official move during the winter transfer window.

What would Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic bring to Arsenal?

Vlahovic has been with Juventus since completing an €80m move from Fiorentina in 2022 and his time in Turin so far has been up and down.

The Serbian striker is a very good finisher and uses his physical attributes well to bring his teammates into play, which will come as brilliant news for the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a positive start to the current season, producing eight goals and one assist across 12 matches, which has helped keep Thiago Motta’s side undefeated in Serie A.

The signing of Vlahovic midseason will not come cheap and only time will tell if the striker makes the switch to North London in 2025.