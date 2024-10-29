Bruno Fernandes celebrates with his Man United teammates (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Manchester United are set to hire Ruben Amorim as their new manager to replace Erik ten Hag, and club sources have revealed to CaughtOffside that Bruno Fernandes is “delighted” with the decision.

The Portugal international is understood to be a huge admirer of his fellow countryman, who has done impressive work at Sporting Lisbon and who was also firmly on the radar of Manchester City.

Amorim is now closing in on moving to Man Utd following yesterday’s news that Ten Hag had been sacked after this dire start to the season at Old Trafford continued with another defeat to West Ham.

Although Fernandes sent Ten Hag a classy message via Instagram to thank the Dutchman for what he’d done, it’s not too surprising to hear that he’s thrilled to see Amorim coming in.

Most fans will surely feel Amorim has it in him to be a major upgrade on Ten Hag, who had badly struggled to implement his playing style in over two years in Manchester.

Will we see the real Bruno Fernandes under Ruben Amorim?

It’s not been a great start to the season for Fernandes, who has been a long way off his usual best form, but perhaps the arrival of Amorim can give him a lift.

One imagines most of the United squad will be pleased that a change has been made as they simply didn’t look happy under Ten Hag, but getting Fernandes firing again could be a particularly big boost for the team.

When Fernandes is at his best, he’s a world class attacking midfielder who can score and create, so for him to be struggling for the Red Devils has undoubtedly hurt the team.

It will be interesting to see how Amorim uses Fernandes and what tactical changes he brings to the team in general, but it certainly seemed like time for a change and this will bring fresh optimism to Old Trafford for the rest of the season ahead.