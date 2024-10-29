Insider claims Arsenal are considering transfer swoop for “brilliant” Premier League star

Bryan Mbeumo celebrates a goal for Brentford (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly considering a potential transfer move for in-form Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo, according to former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown.

The Gunners are thought to be keen on the versatile Cameroon international who can provide depth across the front three and help take the workload off someone like Bukayo Saka, whose had injury problems this season after playing so many games.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown named Mbeumo as a player Arsenal are keen on, though he also expressed the view that a January deal could be difficult as Brentford won’t want to sell such an important player in the middle of the season.

Still, Brown explained that he could see Arsenal trying their luck with a deal like this as they’ve done similar in the past when they brought in Leandro Trossard from Brighton in January 2023.

Bryan Mbeumo transfer: Should Arsenal make a move in January?

Arsenal fans will surely be keen to see their club strengthen as soon as possible as they’ve not had the smoothest start to the season, largely because of injuries.

The way Mbeumo is playing at the moment, it’s easy to see the 25-year-old having a positive impact at the Emirates Stadium.

“I’ve heard Arsenal have been looking at him,” Brown said. “I can see that move being a possibility.

“They’ve done deals like that in the past when they signed Trossard for example, who have come in and benefitted their squad.

“He’s done fantastically well for Brentford not just this season but for a long period now.

“With the injury issues Saka has faced, it’s shown they need depth in that area.

“Mbeumo could provide that, but they also like the fact that he can play across the front three and provide cover behind the striker too.

“His goalscoring record has been brilliant this season and I don’t think Brentford would entertain an offer in the middle of the season, but he could be one to watch next summer.”