Man United insider unveils the Cristiano Ronaldo punishment that went “too far” under Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo at Man United. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Erik ten Hag did not have the best of relationships throughout the Dutch coach’s first season at Man United and in the aftermath of his sacking, inside information about their feud has been revealed.

Ten Hag made it clear from the beginning of his time at Man United that the Portuguese superstar would not have a big role in his team due to his age and his inability to press from the front. The forward’s presence was a hindrance to the Red Devils and as a result, the former Ajax boss opted to use the current Al-Nassr star from the bench.

Given his past achievements in the sport and his ego, Ronaldo was not happy with the new Man United boss and during a match against Tottenham at Old Trafford, the Portugal international refused to come on as a substitute.

According to ESPN’s Rob Dawson, most of the United players agreed that Ronaldo was in the wrong, however, after seemingly winning the battle of wills initially, it is believed that “many within the club soon started to think Ten Hag had taken the punishment of the superstar too far.”

The former Real Madrid star was initially ordered to train away from the first team, but when he tried to enter the dressing room and retrieve a pair of his trainers, he was told by staff he wasn’t allowed in.

The stand-off ended only when Ronaldo enlisted an academy player to go into the dressing room for him, with a number of senior players viewing the blanket ban as an unnecessary humiliation.

The fallout with Ronaldo was seismic, which culminated in Ronaldo doing an explosive interview with Piers Morgan, before leaving for Saudi Arabia midway through the 2022/23 campaign.

Did Erik ten Hag take Cristiano Ronaldo punishment too far?

Ronaldo’s attitude towards not being part of Ten Hag’s plans at Man United was very unprofessional and almost childlike, however, the way the superstar was punished was certainly too far.

Being unable to enter the dressing room is very embarrassing for any player, let alone one with the status of the 39-year-old.

It sounds like Ten Hag knew what he was when it came to the Ronaldo situation and it is no surprise why the forward’s relationship with the Dutch coach broke down.