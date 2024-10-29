Palace make definitive January decision on £60m-rated Eberechi Eze

Crystal Palace won't sell Eberechi Eze in the January window. Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Crystal Palace have had an awful start to their 2024/25 season under Oliver Glasner, and now the board have made a definitive decision on their £60m-rated ace, Eberechi Eze, ahead of the January transfer window.

It was only this past weekend that the Eagles were able to win their first Premier League game of the campaign, a surprise 1-0 victory over Ange Postecoglou’s high-flying Tottenham Hotspur side.

Crystal Palace’s final decision on Eberechi Eze

Until that point, the South Londoners had drawn three and lost five of their opening eight matches.

The three points earned against the Lilywhites only offers Glasner and his squad temporary respite, as they’re still way down in 17th and only two points above relegation.

That run of form has seen one pundit claim who should replace Glasner in the dugout, and whilst it’s unclear if Steve Parish will wield the axe at any point soon, it’s clear the club have to start moving in the right direction.

That won’t be helped if Liverpool make good on their pursuit of one Palace player, and were Palace amenable to selling Jean-Philippe Mateta, they could be starved of goals and the brilliant centre-forward play that Mateta brings into games.

The Frenchman has already scored three goals in nine Premier League games this season, per transfermarkt, and his 16 in 35 in 2023/24 shows how important he is to the current Palace side.

That also applies to Eze, who Give Me Sport sources suggest Palace are not willing to sell in January.

Having lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich in the summer, and with Newcastle consistently sniffing around Marc Guehi, losing Eze on top of that will surely be a step too far for Palace fans.

If the team don’t start improving, however, they might have little choice but to cash in, in order to bring in bodies to help keep them from dropping into the Championship.