Opinion: Baffling Erik ten Hag decision has put INEOS under the spotlight for Man United supporters

INEOS under the spotlight for ten Hag sacking. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

When Erik ten Hag was sacked on Monday by Man United, nobody was in the least bit surprised, though INEOS’ timing is rather baffling to say the least.

Even since the Dutchman walked through the doors at Old Trafford, there was an awkwardness about him, and it was clear from the off that communication could be a problem in the dressing room.

INEOS at fault for delayed Erik ten Hag decision

Ten Hag was unable to articulate properly in press conferences what he meant half the time, so if you’re a player listening to that in the dressing room, the likelihood is you’re going to switch off.

Indeed, it’s understood the players believe that the United hierarchy could be about to make another massive mistake.

Former Red Devil and captain, Roy Keane, was in no mood to mince his words on social media, and that might have come as a shock to the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford et al.

The result against West Ham was clearly the final straw for INEOS, though it wasn’t a particularly bad performance from the visitors who were only at fault for not finishing off their chances – including an awful miss from Diogo Dalot (Sky Sports).

That wastefulness surely can’t be pinned on the manager’s shoulders.

In any event, ten Hag’s sacking has come far, far too late. The time to have done so was after the FA Cup final.

A brutal decision it may have been but it would’ve been the right one.

Any club on their day can beat any other, and one only has to think back to the FA Cup semi-final against Coventry to see how close United were to going out of the competition.

By relieving the Dutchman of his duties in the wake of their victory over Man City, the new man in charge could’ve had an entire summer to help rebuild.

Instead, INEOS went with the easy option and that’s come back to bite them, both in results terms and with regards to more poor decisions in the transfer market.