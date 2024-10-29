This Erik ten Hag blunder forced Man United representatives into a highly embarrassing situation

Jadon Sancho and Erik ten Hag (Photos by Lars Baron, Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Erik ten Hag has just been sacked by Manchester United and there’s now plenty of shocking stuff coming out about his issues in just over two years at Old Trafford.

Despite winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup during his two full seasons at Man Utd, Ten Hag is widely seen as having failed at the club, with so many poor results and performances in the Premier League in that period.

Some of Ten Hag’s biggest issues seemingly came in the transfer market, with EPSN reporting that the Dutch tactician was handed a lot of control in that department, but made a number of poor choices.

The report states that the Red Devils brought in Casemiro as a bit of a panic buy, while Ajax were surprised at how much they seemed ready to over-pay to sign Ten Hag’s former player Antony.

Most embarrassingly of all, however, was when Jadon Sancho started to shine in the Champions League during a loan spell at Borussia Dortmund last season.

Erik ten Hag’s Jadon Sancho error led to embarrassing Manchester United requests

Remarkably, ESPN claim that Man United representatives ended up having to message high-profile pundits asking them not to praise Sancho’s form for Dortmund too much as it would make the club look bad.

Ten Hag notably forced Sancho out and the report from ESPN makes it clear that many inside the club felt the manager was being a bit too harsh on the player.

It seems there were similar issues with Cristiano Ronaldo, with Ten Hag viewed as trying to humiliate these players.

Perhaps fittingly, the Sancho saga ended up being a bit of a humiliation for Ten Hag as United desperately tried to influence media coverage to hide what a mess had been made with the former Manchester City youngster, who joined Chelsea this summer.