Former Man Utd manager cheekily names potentially ideal next job in English football

(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Jose Mourinho has cheekily named Millwall as the next club he would like to manage in English football.

Mourinho is currently in charge of Turkish giants Fenerbahce and has previously enjoyed success in Portugal, Spain and Italy with the likes of FC Porto, Real Madrid and Inter.

However, it’s in England where Mourinho is arguably most fondly remembered, especially for his two spells at Chelsea, where he won three Premier League titles, an FA Cup and three League Cups.

The Portuguese tactician was also Manchester United manager between May 2016 and December 2018, winning League Cup, Europa League and Community Shield titles — while he took charge of Tottenham between 2019 and 2021.

Jose Mourinho to… Millwall?!

Mourinho caused a stir following Fenerbahce’s recent Europa League clash with Man Utd, telling journalists his next job would be a club ‘at the bottom in England’.

The 61-year-old has since clarified his comments, telling Sky Sports: “I made a joke. I’m never going to a team fighting relegation. I will never go.”

He added: “I get upset, and I’m not in the period of my career to get upset. I’m in the period of my career to be happy all the time and at this moment playing in European competitions, I am getting upset all the time.

“But I’m not going to fight relegation. It’s too hard! Honestly, I believe that has to be the hardest thing. It’s more difficult than playing for titles. It has to be very hard emotionally, because it’s something that changes lives.

“I think it’s brave guys that do it.”

Even so, Mourinho still joked about the possibility of managing one notorious South London club, based on geographical convenience more than anything else.

“Millwall. Millwall,” he laughed. “I just cross the bridge from my house. Millwall!”

It’s not one we can see happening, but it’s hard to deny that Mourinho wouldn’t prove incredibly popular at Millwall.