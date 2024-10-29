“It was inevitable” – Rival manager gives brutally honest verdict on Erik ten Hag’s Man Utd sacking

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou believes it was ‘inevitable’ that Erik ten Hag would be sacked by Manchester United.

The Dutchman was relieved of his duties on Monday after the weekend’s 2-1 defeat to West Ham meant they’d won just four of 13 matches across all competitions at the start of this season.

United are languishing in 14th place in the Premier League table, equidistant from the Champions League spots and the relegation zone (7 points).

But despite all their Premier League failings over the past 12 months, Ten Hag still departs Old Trafford having guided the Red Devils to EFL Cup and FA Cup titles, beating Manchester City in the final to win the latter.

That wasn’t enough to save his job and now, it looks almost certain that United will hire Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim as Ten Hag’s replacement.

Postecoglou gives verdict on ‘inevitable’ Erik ten Hag sacking

Despite being on the cards for some time, Ten Hag’s departure from Man Utd still sent shockwaves throughout the Premier League.

Naturally, other managers were asked about United’s decision and, as always, Spurs boss Postecoglou was rather candid in his response.

“I guess [I’m] disappointed as it was inevitable with the scrutiny he’d had. It’s the nature of football these days,” Postecoglou said (via BBC Sport).

“Erik was there for two and a bit years and he won a trophy in each year. If he was here [at Tottenham] with that record, would he have lost his job? Would he be under the same scrutiny?

“Everyone tells me all I have to do is win a trophy but I have got a feeling it would be the same. As a manager, you have to hit a sweet spot of success, playing football everyone likes and getting every signing right.

“I’m sure Erik will bounce back from that because he is a good manager. I’m sure his career will continue to go on strongly.”