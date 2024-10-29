Enzo Maresca tells press why summer signing with three assists is not playing for Chelsea

Enzo Maresca has been speaking about Jadon Sancho. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Enzo Maresca spoke to the press on Tuesday ahead of Chelsea’s clash with Newcastle in the EFL Cup on Wednesday and the Italian boss revealed why Jadon Sancho has not been playing for the Blues.

The winger was one of many stars to come through the doors of Stamford Bridge during the summer transfer window having completed a loan move from Man United, which contains an obligation to buy clause worth between £20m-£25m for next summer.

The move offered Sancho the chance to escape a poor spell at Man United in which the English winger struggled throughout the 83 games he featured in for the Manchester club.

The 24-year-old could not find the form that made him a star at Borussia Dortmund, producing just 12 goals and a further six assists.

Chelsea offered him a fresh start in the Premier League and despite producing three assists within his first three league appearances for the West London club, Sancho has not featured for Maresca’s team across the last two matches.

The Man United loanee remained on the bench as Chelsea defeated Panathinaikos and Newcastle last week, leaving fans to wonder what has gone on with the 24-year-old.

Enzo Maresca explains Jadon Sancho absence from recent Chelsea games

Speaking to the press on Tuesday, Maresca explained that Sancho has not played in Chelsea’s last two matches for “tactical” reasons and that the winger is still part of his plans at Stamford Bridge.

“Last two games, he didn’t play for tactical decisions. No more than that,” the Italian coach said via Fabrizio Romano. “Sancho is doing well since he arrived. Players can’t maintain the same level all season.

“He’s going to play many games, he has to continue to work hard”.