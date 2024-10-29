West Ham will only sign Jean-Clair Todibo permanently on one condition

West Ham will only sign Jean-Clair Todibo on one condition. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Although West Ham haven’t hit the heights this season, Jean-Clair Todibo has at least proved to be a solid new addition, but he’ll only sign for the East London club permanently on one condition.

Given that the Saudis are targeting one £83m man currently employed by the Hammers, news that Todibo might not be staying either will hit the supporters hard.

They’ve already suffered a lot this season, and the club’s poor form has seen to it that the board are considering a replacement for Julen Lopetegui with only nine games of the 2024/25 season played.

Jean-Clair Todibo will stay at West Ham if one thing happens

That’s because, despite a hefty outlay, West Ham still find themselves struggling.

A win over Man United at the weekend, which then saw Erik ten Hag sacked, has only provided limited respite.

The fact is, in those nine games, the Irons have won just three and conceded 16 goals.

When a player like Todibo comes along, who is literally and metaphorically head and shoulders above the competition, he has to be kept on board.

As reliable insider, ExWHUEmployee noted on the West Ham Way podcast, the club will be able to sign the French international as long as they are not relegated from the English top-flight.

He’s already played more than five games which is believed to be another condition of the loan deal being made permanent.

In their next four games, Lopetegui’s side face high-flying Nottingham Forest and Arsenal, a battling Everton side and a Newcastle team that are due a good performance at St. James’ Park.

If the Spaniard hasn’t significantly turned the corner at the conclusion of that series of matches, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the axe were to fall.

Were that to happen, Tim Steidten is unlikely to be able to land the manager who was his first choice according to Daily Mail + (subscription required), Ruben Amorim.

That’s because it’s being widely reported that Man United are looking to take the highly-rated 39-year-old to Old Trafford.

Not getting Amorim when they could have is looking like yet another disaster class from David Sullivan.