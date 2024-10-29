“It’s a big surprise” – Expert comments on Liverpool transfer situation

Virgil van Dijk warming up for Liverpool (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s situation with Virgil van Dijk and other star players heading towards the ends of their contracts has been described as a “big surprise” by former Manchester City financial adviser Stefan Borson.

Speaking to Football Insider, Borson says he believes Liverpool can afford to keep Van Dijk, so that shouldn’t be a major issue when it comes to the Reds trying to tie the Netherlands international down to a new contract.

Borson did admit, however, that it could become trickier if a Saudi Pro League club comes in with a mammoth contract offer that Liverpool can’t match.

In general, it does seem pretty surprising that Liverpool have left themselves vulnerable to something like this, as Borson notes.

As well as Van Dijk, LFC also have Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold just a few months away from being free agents.

Liverpool contract situation “a big surprise”, says expert

“Liverpool can afford it (a new contract for Van Dijk),” Borson told Football Insider.

“Clearly, if Saudi want to make him an offer of £1million per week to come in as a figurehead signing – they won’t want to match that.

“But for a normal level of deal, they can certainly afford to renew Van Dijk’s deal.

“It’s surprising that they’ve allowed three big players to enter the last six months of their contracts.

“It’s a big surprise.”

Liverpool are eyeing Murillo from Nottingham Forest as a potential signing in defence in case they need to replace Van Dijk, but fans will surely be hoping that a new contract for the 33-year-old is a priority.

Despite his age, Van Dijk is showing no signs of slowing down as he remains a crucial player for Arne Slot’s side, who have enjoyed a superb start to the season despite being rocked by Jurgen Klopp’s departure at the end of last season.