Man United need to get rid of 29-year-old starter after latest setback

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Luke Shaw Man United
Man United's Luke Shaw has suffered another injury setback. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Man United will be without Luke Shaw for the foreseeable future as the left-back has suffered another injury setback.

The England international is yet to play for the Manchester club this season having sustained a calf injury days before the start of the Premier League season.

The 29-year-old was expected to return from injury after the September international break. However, when that comeback was delayed, Shaw’s potential return date was changed to after the October international break.

Sky Sports are now reporting that the defender’s return is not imminent and that he will be out of action for a while longer after suffering another setback.

Erik ten Hag revealed after Man United’s defeat to West Ham at the weekend that Shaw’s recovery was not going to plan and “the wrong process” had led to a setback.

Left-back has been a problem area for some time now at Old Trafford, hence why the Premier League giants are seriously considering a move for Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies next summer.

Luke Shaw in action for Man United
Luke Shaw in action for Man United. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Man United need to move on from Luke Shaw next summer

Shaw has a contract at Man United until 2027 but it is now time for the Red Devils to move on from the 29-year-old as he cannot be trusted as the starting left-back for the Manchester club.

The Englishman is brilliant on his day but that is no good when the defender is never available for selection.

More Stories / Latest News
Jadon Sancho and Erik ten Hag
This Erik ten Hag blunder forced Man United representatives into a highly embarrassing situation
Crystal Palace won't sell Eberechi Eze
Palace make definitive January decision on £60m-rated Eberechi Eze
Arne Slot discussing Erik ten Hag's sacking
“I know him…” – Arne Slot makes claim about Erik ten Hag’s future after Man United sacking

Shaw’s career at Old Trafford has been plagued by injuries and the full-back has missed 57 matches over the last two seasons alone.

Next summer would be the right time to move on from Shaw if Man United can find a buyer, however, that will be difficult as most clubs will not want to take a chance on the 29-year-old as a result of his injury record.

More Stories Luke Shaw

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.