Man United need to get rid of 29-year-old starter after latest setback

Man United's Luke Shaw has suffered another injury setback. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Man United will be without Luke Shaw for the foreseeable future as the left-back has suffered another injury setback.

The England international is yet to play for the Manchester club this season having sustained a calf injury days before the start of the Premier League season.

The 29-year-old was expected to return from injury after the September international break. However, when that comeback was delayed, Shaw’s potential return date was changed to after the October international break.

Sky Sports are now reporting that the defender’s return is not imminent and that he will be out of action for a while longer after suffering another setback.

Erik ten Hag revealed after Man United’s defeat to West Ham at the weekend that Shaw’s recovery was not going to plan and “the wrong process” had led to a setback.

Left-back has been a problem area for some time now at Old Trafford, hence why the Premier League giants are seriously considering a move for Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies next summer.

Man United need to move on from Luke Shaw next summer

Shaw has a contract at Man United until 2027 but it is now time for the Red Devils to move on from the 29-year-old as he cannot be trusted as the starting left-back for the Manchester club.

The Englishman is brilliant on his day but that is no good when the defender is never available for selection.

Shaw’s career at Old Trafford has been plagued by injuries and the full-back has missed 57 matches over the last two seasons alone.

Next summer would be the right time to move on from Shaw if Man United can find a buyer, however, that will be difficult as most clubs will not want to take a chance on the 29-year-old as a result of his injury record.