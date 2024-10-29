Manchester City’s response to Manchester United holding talks to hire Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim and Pep Guardiola (Photos by Shaun Botterill, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester City are reportedly not concerned about Manchester United holding talks with Sporting Lisbon to hire Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese tactician is not thought to actually be a serious contender for Man City if they find themselves needing to replace Pep Guardiola any time soon, according to journalist Rob Dawson.

See below for more details from the ESPN reporter, who has posted on X about the feeling that Amorim wouldn’t fit City’s tactical set-up, despite there also being numerous reports about the 39-year-old possibly taking over at the Etihad Stadium, particularly with Hugo Viana preparing to take over from Txiki Begiristain next season…

Understand there’s no concern from Man City’s side that United are in talks with Sporting for Amorim. Not considered a top candidate to take over from Guardiola (when he leaves) primarily because his system doesn’t fit with the way City play. Clear run for United on that front. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) October 29, 2024

Amorim has long been rated highly after some impressive work at Sporting, and Man United fans will be delighted they’re finally getting someone who looks like he could be a major upgrade on Erik ten Hag, who was sacked yesterday.

Ruben Amorim – could he have been a good option for Manchester City?

Amorim could surely also be a good option for a club like City, with the Premier League champions surely having a decision to make as Guardiola is nearing the end of his contract.

The Spanish tactician is perhaps the greatest manager of all time and whoever comes after him at City will have a very difficult job living up to the extremely high standards that have been set at the club.

Amorim might not be the ideal fit due to certain tactical differences, but that clearly hasn’t put United off as they’ll surely feel they’re landing one of the top young coaches in the game.

As Dawson notes, this seems to give the Red Devils a clear run at hiring Amorim, and it will be intriguing to see if he can turn the club’s season around after a nightmare start that sees them lie in 14th place in the Premier League table.