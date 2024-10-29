Man United already know who their first signing will be if Ruben Amorim arrives

Ruben Amorim's first Man United signing revealed. Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Although it hasn’t yet been made official, if Man United are able to land Ruben Amorim to replace Erik ten Hag, the Premier League giants already know the identity of his first signing in January.

It’s completely understandable why the Red Devils would go for Amorim.

For a start, he has a 100 percent win record this season, and he’s available for a relatively cheap price, notwithstanding that INEOS will have to pay off ten Hag for the remainder of his contract too.

Man United want to land Ruben Amorim protege

It shouldn’t be forgotten that ten Hag also had a decent record at Ajax when he arrived at Man United, as did the likes of Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho etc, at their respective clubs.

Old Trafford’s ‘Theatre of Dreams’ has turned into anything but for a succession of managers, and that’s perhaps something which should also been borne in mind should supporters get cock-a-hoop because ten Hag has finally been binned.

In any event, it appears that Amorim is working overtime in the transfer stakes already, with the ink still not on the paper as yet.

According to Portugal’s respected A Bola outlet, Man United already appear to be courting a player they were interested in some months ago; Sporting’s Geovany Quenda, whose current manager is… Ruben Amorim.

At just 17 years of age, Quenda is yet to really blossom and only has one goal in nine games this season per transfermarkt.

However, it’s clear that Amorim sees something in the youngster, and United are going to want to be seen to be backing the manager, assuming the current Sporting boss does indeed sign on the dotted line with the English giants.

The club also need to be a little careful too.

After all, they’ve backed ten Hag’s judgment on Rasmus Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee and others recently, and none of them have quite hit the mark.