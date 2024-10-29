Man United courting surprise managerial candidate with 75 wins in 129 games if Amorim deal stalls

Man United have a surprise candidate in mind if they don't land Ruben Amorim. Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

It’s believed that Man United are going all out to land Ruben Amorim to replace Erik ten Hag, but if that deal falls through, a former Champions League finalist as a manager, with 75 wins in 129 games, could be targeted.

Although INEOS could’ve made the ten Hag decision much sooner than they did, that’s an argument for another day.

Man United could spring a surprise if they don’t land Amorim

The hierarchy have made their decision and it’s vital to everyone concerned with the club – from the board down to the supporters – that they get the next appointment right.

If it turns out to be Amorim, one Man United player at least will be delighted.

Bruno Fernandes has been seen to be steadfastly stood behind the Dutchman during his tenure, but there are obvious reasons why the club captain would be happy to have a fellow Portuguese as his manager.

Until all of the i’s are dotted and the t’s are crossed, however, there are no guarantees, and that may be why The Sun are linking former Borussia Dortmund manager, Edin Terzic, with the post.

He has previous Premier League experience having served under Slaven Bilic at West Ham United.

As the official Bundesliga website note, his Dortmund record of 75 wins, 24 draws and 29 defeats from 128 fixtures doesn’t really compare with Amorim’s stats of 128 wins, 23 draws and 14 losses from 165 games (transfermarkt).

Perhaps where Terzic has the trump card is his experience of the English top-flight, and the fact that the Bundesliga is another of the European league’s top five divisions.

The last thing that Man United need now is a successful manager in what is considered to be a league that’s a step down from the EPL (think Eredivisie as much as Primeira Liga).

Whilst that might be doing a disservice to Terzic, United absolutely can’t get things wrong again in terms of who they next put in the dugout.