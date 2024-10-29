£42m Arsenal talent “out for a few weeks” admits Mikel Arteta, while another injury “doesn’t look that bad”

Mikel Arteta provides fitness update on Arsenal duo. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an update on the fitness of Gabriel and Riccardo Calafiori ahead of the Gunners’ clash with Preston North End on Wednesday night.

There has been a lot of discussion around injuries at the North London club in recent weeks following setbacks to key players such as Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka.

That was made worse last week when Riccardo Calafiori picked up a knee issue during the Premier League club’s Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk, which will now keep the Italian star “out for a few weeks” according to Mikel Arteta.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday about the defender, the Spanish coach said via Fabrizio Romano: “I can say that Riccardo will be out for a few weeks”.

This is a big blow for Arsenal as Calafiori has a big role in the Gunners squad with the 22-year-old signed during the summer as part of a £42m deal with Bologna due to his natural ability and versatility.

The Italian international’s ability to play as both a left-back and a centre-back would be very useful for Arteta given their current situation, although Gabriel’s injury is not believed to be too serious.

Mikel Arteta provides Arsenal fans with some good injury news

Arsenal fans’ worries over injuries increased on Sunday during the Gunners’ 2-2 draw with Liverpool as Gabriel limped off the Emirates pitch early in the second half.

The Brazilian is a key member of Arteta’s squad from both a defensive and offensive point of view, as the centre-back is often the man at the end of the North London club’s set pieces.

Arteta confirmed on Tuesday during his press conference that Gabriel’s knee injury is not serious, stating via Fabrizio Romano: “We’re still assessing him. It doesn’t look that bad.

“It’s still early to predict how long he will be out.”

This is a big boost for Arsenal as Gabriel is unlikely to be out for no longer than beyond the November international break.