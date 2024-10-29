£70m star ‘forcefully’ pushes his way into Liverpool’s transfer plans in potential battle with Chelsea

Liverpool and Chelsea are being linked with Murillo (Photos by Lewis Storey, Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly looking set for a transfer battle with Chelsea over Nottingham Forest defender Murillo, who could cost as much as £70million.

The talented young Brazilian has impressed during his time in the Premier League and it seems he has now ‘forcefully’ worked his way into Liverpool’s plans as they look for a replacement for Virgil van Dijk, according to Team Talk.

Murillo has also been on Chelsea’s radar and it’s also not guaranteed that Van Dijk will be leaving Liverpool at the end of his current contract, with a new deal not being ruled out, but it certainly makes sense for Liverpool to plan for the future in that position.

Murillo might not be at Van Dijk’s level yet, but he looks like someone who could eventually grow into that role and become a key player for a top club like Liverpool.

Murillo transfer: Will he make the move to Liverpool or Chelsea?

Murillo will have an interesting choice to make if he has to choose between Liverpool or Chelsea, while one imagines other big names might get involved soon as well if he continues to impress like this.

The 22-year-old could do well to put his faith in this ambitious long-term project at Stamford Bridge, with Enzo Maresca doing a good job this season after plenty of investment in talented young players.

Murillo could fit in well as part of that youthful project, and he’d surely get a lot of playing time as he looks like he’d be an upgrade on unconvincing duo Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile.

Liverpool, however, might be more tempting as they currently look closer to completing for the biggest trophies, with Arne Slot continuing the superb work done by Jurgen Klopp on Merseyside.

Still, if Van Dijk ends up staying then it might be tricky for Murillo to compete with him and Ibrahima Konate for a place in Slot’s first XI.