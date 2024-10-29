(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are set to trigger the one-year extension clause in the contract of midfielder Sean Longstaff.

Longstaff is a product of the Newcastle youth system and has made 192 appearances for the club across all competitions since his breakthrough in 2018, scoring 16 goals and providing 10 assists.

This season, the 26-year-old has played 10 times already in the Premier League and League Cup combined, with the Magpies currently 12th in the table.

Longstaff’s current contract — signed in 2022 and earning him £50k per week according to Capology — is due to expire at the end of this season, meaning he would be free to negotiate with other clubs in January and leave for free in the summer.

Newcastle to trigger Sean Longstaff contract extension clause

Newcastle’s current PSR position means they can ill-afford to lose players for nothing, whether they intend to use them or not.

The Magpies could certainly use someone with the quality and experience of Longstaff, while he’d likely fetch a decent fee if re-signed to a new deal.

Telegraph reporter Luke Edwards revealed on X on Monday that Newcastle are all set to activate the one-year extension clause in Longstaff’s contract.

Edwards also added regarding Longstaff’s future beyond the extension: “Talks ongoing about a new long term deal but [this] means he isn’t out of contract in the summer.”

Newcastle endured a frustrating summer transfer window, missing out on key target Marc Guehi, while William Osula and free agent Lloyd Kelly were their only major outfield signings.