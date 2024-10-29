“I don’t see it” – Pep Guardiola makes Erik ten Hag prediction following Man Utd sacking

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola has backed Erik ten Hag to ‘come back stronger’ following his sacking as Manchester United manager.

Ten Hag was relieved of his duties on Monday following the weekend’s 2-1 defeat to West Ham.

That result left United 14th in the Premier League, equidistant from the Champions League places and relegation zone (7 points), while the Red Devils have won just four of 13 matches across all competitions this season.

Ten Hag won FA Cup and EFL Cup titles during his time at Old Trafford but that wasn’t enough to save his job, with United’s Premier League form absolutely woeful since the start of last season.

Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim has quickly emerged as the overwhelming favourite to replace Ten Hag and a deal for the Portuguese manager is seemingly all but done. Until then, former Man Utd striker Ruud van Nistelrooy will take interim charge.

Pep makes Erik ten Hag prediction following Man Utd sacking

A club as big as Manchester United sacking their manager is bound to send shockwaves throughout the footballing world.

Indeed, most Premier League managers were quizzed about the Dutchman’s departure during their press conferences at the start of this week.

Man City boss Guardiola was no different, but he backed Ten Hag to bounce back quickly and highlighted his case as a reason why no manager is safe in football — including himself.

“I’m so sorry for him. I have an incredible relationship with him. He represented United in the highest level in terms of behaviour,” Guardiola said (via BBC Sport).

“[Football] manager is one of the only professions where people expect you to be sacked. I don’t see it with architects, doctors or teachers. It’s only in our job. We have to accept it.

“I wish him all the best – he’s going to come back stronger. He knows that our jobs depend on the results. If the results are not good enough, you will be sacked. I’m saying that about myself – I’m not an exception.”