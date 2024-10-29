Rodri’s Ballon d’Or win tempered by awkward timing of news on Pep Guardiola transfer deal

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Posted by
Rodri's win could be overshadowed by Man City sale
Rodri's win could be overshadowed by Man City sale. Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images.

Man City will undoubtedly be celebrating Rodri’s Ballon d’Or victory, however, news that a Pep Guardiola favourite could leave the serial Premier League winners will almost certainly have tempered the news.

In the wake of the Spanish midfielder winning the prestigious award, Real Madrid have been raising merry hell because Vini Jr. was not the recipient.

Rodri’s award tempered by news of City transfer

Indeed, their strong stance on the Ballon d’Or awards moving forwards could threaten Trent Alexander-Arnold’s potential move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

In any event, news that Chelsea have targeted Ruben Dias, per TeamTalk sources, is unlikely to sit well with supporters of the Cityzens.

Dias has been a stalwart of the City back four during Guardiola’s tenure, and losing him – particularly to a direct rival – is bound to weaken the club moving forward.

Pep Guardiola could let Rodri join Chelsea
Pep Guardiola could let Rodri join Chelsea. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Though it would be entirely predictable for City to demand a hefty fee for the 27-year-old, that’s unlikely to put off Chelsea.

Manager, Enzo Maresca, will know of Dias’ strengths and weaknesses from his own time at the Premier League champions, and that relationship may help to smooth over any deal too.

With City having won everything over recent years, the only reason that the player could be considering a switch to Stamford Bridge – other than financial gain – would be to become the bedrock of another successful project, and one that’s at a totally different stage as his current employers.

It could even be said that players might get bored of winning and are therefore looking for a new challenge to prove that they’ve still got what it takes to excel with teams that are considered less successful.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal's Gabriel got injured against Liverpool
Arsenal “definitely” making big January signing and club already “working overtime” to secure deal
Ruben Amorim and Viktor Gyokeres
Arsenal, Liverpool & Chelsea could get transfer boost from Ruben Amorim to Man United move
Virgil van Dijk warming up for Liverpool
“It’s a big surprise” – Expert comments on Liverpool transfer situation

Not since 2006 when Fabio Cannavaro lifted the Ballon d’Or has a defender won the award, and perhaps that too could be a motivation for Dias to move on.

Whatever the reasons, it’s clear he’d be an awfully big miss for City and a giant for Chelsea.

More Stories Angel Rodriguez Enzo Maresca Pep Guardiola Ruben Dias

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.