Revealed: What Ruben Amorim told Man City as Man United announcement imminent

Ruben Amorim and Pep Guardiola (Photos by Emilio Andreoli, Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim has thanked Manchester City for their interest but was ultimately not willing to wait to replace Pep Guardiola at a later date as he’s now set to make the move to Manchester United.

The Sporting Lisbon manager is close to finalising his move to take over as Man Utd manager, following yesterday’s sacking of Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford after another poor result at the weekend.

The Red Devils were beaten 2-1 by West Ham, leaving them 14th in the Premier League table with more defeats than wins so far this season.

Sources have now told CaughtOffside that an announcement looks to be imminent for Amorim to be named the new United manager, but there was interest from their arch rivals City as well.

Why Ruben Amorim chose Man United over City

CaughtOffside understands that Amorim was keen to make a move straight away, which has led him to decide to accept the approach from United, where he’ll earn €8m a year on a 2+1 year contract.

MUFC were also prepared to bring Amorim straight away and pay his €10m release clause at Sporting, though the Portuguese tactician thanked City for their interest in him as a possible successor to Guardiola.

However, it is still not clear when Guardiola will be leaving the Etihad Stadium, and that uncertainty ended up benefiting United, whose sacking of Ten Hag meant they needed someone straight away.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has been placed in charge on an interim basis, and will most likely be in charge for tomorrow’s game against Leicester City, though a deal for Amorim to take over is almost done.

The 39-year-old has long been rated very highly in the game and United will feel this is a big coup for them to land him ahead of their rivals City.