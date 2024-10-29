Portuguese sources state when Ruben Amorim will be announced as Man United manager after “Here we Go”

Ruben Amorim will be the new Man United manager. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

Man United are set to appoint Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim as their new manager following the sacking of Erik ten Hag on Monday.

The Manchester club parted ways with the Dutch coach following their 2-1 defeat to West Ham on Sunday, which added to a miserable start to the season for the Red Devils. The Premier League giants are currently 14th in the standings having won just three of their opening nine matches.

Man United’s hierarchy felt that Ten Hag could no longer continue and as a result, lined up Amorim before making the move to part ways with their former boss.

Fabrizio Romano has now given his famous “Here we Go” tagline to the deal as United are set to pay the €10m release clause to get the 39-year-old out of his Sporting contract. The Portuguese giants have already received formal communication from the Manchester club with Amorim having already said yes to the project at Old Trafford.

According to CNN Portugal, Amorim is expected to stay in charge of Sporting CP for their game against Estrela Amadora on Friday; however, Portuguese sources state that the 39-year-old could be announced as the new Man United manager tonight, reports Jamie Jackson.

When will Ruben Amorim start as the new Man United manager?

Once Amorim is announced as the new Man United manager, Mike Keegan reports that his first game in charge could be against Ipswich Town on November 24 but the Premier League club would like to have the Portuguese coach in charge before this date.

The appointment of the 39-year-old will have everyone at Old Trafford excited given his reputation, having guided Sporting CP to two league titles during his four years with the club.

Amorim is one of the best young coaches in European football but can he make the jump up to one of the biggest clubs in the world successfully?