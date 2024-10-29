“Sources say…” – Man United set to bag bargain deal thanks to “pact” as talks “ongoing”

Manchester United are in talks to hire Ruben Amorim (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly continuing in talks with Sporting Lisbon over hiring Ruben Amorim as their next manager following yesterday’s sacking of Erik ten Hag.

According to Ben Jacobs, it seems Man Utd are set to benefit from a “pact” that allows them to pay just €10m to Sporting for Amorim, who can leave the Portuguese giants for cheaper if a top club comes calling.

See below for details as Jacobs provides his latest info on X, formerly Twitter, explaining that talks are ongoing over Amorim in what looks like a bargain for the Red Devils for an elite young coach…

Sporting sources say Ruben Amorim’s release clause is €20m, but with a pact that top European clubs will only have to pay €10m. Manchester United prepared to pay compensation and club-to-club talks ongoing. Amorim has already verbally agreed to #MUFC, as reported yesterday. https://t.co/G49XlcKlR2 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) October 29, 2024

Amorim has long been regarded as one of the most exciting managers coming through in European football, and he’s now set for his first big job as he prepares to replace Ten Hag at United.

Ruben Amorim to Manchester United – Bruno Fernandes approves

CaughtOffside have been told that United’s Portuguese midfield maestro Bruno Fernandes is “delighted” with Amorim‘s appointment.

Fernandes has been a star player for MUFC, but he’s one of a number of players whose form has gone downhill this season under Ten Hag.

United fans will now hope Amorim can help revive Fernandes, but the 39-year-old won’t be inheriting an easy job at Old Trafford.

Numerous managers have struggled in this challenging post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, with even a serial winner like Jose Mourinho finding it a huge struggle.

It will be interesting to see how Amorim gets on, but he looks like a smart appointment and it could be a big boost for the club if he lifts the mood of star names like Fernandes, who will be key to the team’s revival in the next stage of the season.

United currently sit 14th in the Premier League table and have just one win in their last eight games in all competitions.