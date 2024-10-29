Video: Sporting fans give Ruben Amorim standing ovation following Man United news

Ruben Amorim and Sporting CP fans. (Pictures by Sport TV)

Sporting CP are in action on Tuesday night against Nacional in the Taca da Liga and ahead of the clash, fans of the Portuguese giants gave their manager Ruben Amorim a warm reception following the news that he will be joining Man United.

Fabrizio Romano reported on Tuesday that Man United are set to pay the €10m release clause to get the 39-year-old out of his Sporting contract after identifying the Portuguese coach as Erik ten Hag’s successor at Old Trafford.

Sporting have received formal communication from the Manchester club with Amorim having already said yes to the Premier League giants’ project.

According to CNN Portugal, Amorim is expected to stay in charge of Sporting CP for their game against Estrela Amadora on Friday; however, Portuguese sources state that the 39-year-old could be announced as the new Man United manager tonight, reports Jamie Jackson.

Not knowing how long more they will have with their coach, fans of Sporting gave Amorim a standing ovation as he came out onto the pitch for their clash with Nacional on Tuesday night, which should tell Man United fans all they need to know about the manager they are getting.

Watch: New Man United manager Ruben Amorim receives warm reception from Sporting fans

Amorim has been in charge of Sporting since 2020 and has made incredible memories with the Portuguese giants, winning two league titles during his time at the club.

Their success during the 2020/21 campaign was extra special as it ended a 19-year wait for a league title, making the 39-year-old an instant legend.

Tuesday night showed that Sporting fans have a lot of love for Amorim and following the news that he will leave the club in the coming weeks for Man United, the Portuguese coach received a standing ovation from his adoring supporters.