Man United closing in on Ruben Amorim but another manager is still on their list

Ruben Amorim and Thomas Frank are on Man United's list (Photo by Emilio Andreoli, Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on hiring Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim, but it seems Brentford boss Thomas Frank is also still on their list.

This is according to a report from the Times, who suggest a deal is edging closer for Amorim to make the move to Old Trafford, with current interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy only set to take charge of the Red Devils for one game.

It seems Amorim is looking the most likely to replace Erik ten Hag, but perhaps it’s not 100% done yet as the Times claim Frank is also a candidate United like.

For now, everything points towards Amorim getting the job, but it will be interesting to see if there are any late snags that could pave the way for Frank to come in instead.

Ruben Amorim to Manchester United – what we know so far

Amorim seems the clear favourite to take over as United manager, with sources telling CaughtOffside earlier today that an official announcement could be imminent.

Sources have also informed CaughtOffside about Manchester City’s interest in Amorim, with the Portuguese tactician instead choosing to take the offer from MUFC now instead of waiting for the Etihad Stadium vacancy opening up, with Pep Guardiola still in charge for the foreseeable future, even if he is nearing the end of his contract.

CaughtOffside also understands that United star Bruno Fernandes is happy with the move to appoint Amorim, and one imagines there’ll generally be a positive feeling now in what has seemed like a dressing room low on morale during much of Ten Hag’s reign.

United take on Leicester City in the Carabao Cup tomorrow night, and that will probably be Van Nistelrooy’s only game in charge of the club, with Amorim perhaps set to be in place to manage the team by the weekend, though Frank could be another strong candidate after the fine work he’s done at Brentford.