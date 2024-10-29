Trent Alexander-Arnold has discussed his Liverpool future. (Pictures by beIN Sports)

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been speaking about his future at Liverpool in the aftermath of the Reds’ 2-2 draw with Arsenal and the full-back has admitted that “it’s an honour” to play for the Merseyside club amid links to Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old is out of contract at Anfield at the end of the season and the Premier League giants are working on a new deal for the defender, although there has been no significant update yet.

The uncertainty over Alexander-Arnold’s future at Liverpool has grabbed the attention of Real Madrid, with the La Liga champions ready to move for the England international next summer should he become a free agent.

The right-back is regarded by many as the best in the world in his position, which is the type of player they like in Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold is a major part of Arne Slot’s squad at Liverpool and he is a player the Dutch coach will not want to lose having featured in every Premier League match this season for the new Reds boss.

The 26-year-old has recently been speaking about his future and the full-back’s words could be good news for Liverpool fans who carry concerns over Real Madrid’s interest.

Trent Alexander-Arnold admits “it’s an honour” to represent Liverpool

Speaking to beIN Sports in the aftermath of Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal, the Reds’ vice-captain spoke about his feelings representing his boyhood club amid links to Real Madrid next summer.

“It’s the same as what I felt when I was six and first pulled the shirt on – it means everything,” the right-back said. “It’s a privilege, it’s an honour, I know how many people wish they were in my position, and I don’t take that for granted.

“It’s something I worked really hard for, I embrace and I love it, and it’s something I enjoy doing.

“It’s been over 300 [appearances] in first-team football. Most of them times have ended in good results, and some haven’t – but through the good and the bad I’ve loved putting the shirt on.”

This may indicate where Alexander-Arnold’s head is at when it comes to a new contract, however, while Real Madrid remain interested, the full-back staying at Anfield cannot be guaranteed.