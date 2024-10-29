Arsenal, Liverpool & Chelsea could get transfer boost from Ruben Amorim to Man United move

Ruben Amorim and Viktor Gyokeres (Photos by Emilio Andreoli, Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Sporting Lisbon reportedly look set to be dealt another blow as Ruben Amorim is heading to Manchester United and their star striker Viktor Gyokeres is also expected to leave in the near future.

Gyokeres has been a star player for Amorim at Sporting, but now Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg says the Sweden international could be on the move next summer.

See below for details as Plettenberg has taken to X, formerly Twitter, to explain that the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea are all interested in and informed about Gyokeres, who could be available next summer for around €60-70m…

?? Been told despite a release clause set at €100m, there is an agreement that Viktor #Gyökeres can leave @SportingCP next summer for €60-70m ?? A move in the winter is currently not planned. A transfer in the summer is very likely. In England, Manchester City, Arsenal,… pic.twitter.com/GfxmrYOyWf — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 29, 2024

One imagines Amorim’s departure won’t help Sporting here, as a big name like Gyokeres will want to be playing under the very finest coaches in the game.

Interestingly, it doesn’t seem like Amorim’s move to Man United is set to see the Red Devils enter the running for Gyokeres, but it could still help the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea to sign the in-form 26-year-old.

Viktor Gyokeres transfer: Will he end up at Arsenal, Liverpool or Chelsea?

Gyokeres has been a goal and assist machine in recent times, and one imagines he could be just what’s needed at any one of Arsenal, Liverpool or Chelsea, who could all do with upgrades up front.

Arsenal don’t really have an out-and-out number 9 at the moment, even if Kai Havertz has played well in that position, and Gyokeres could be useful to give them someone who can genuinely fire in the 25-30 goals a season they need to better establish themselves as contenders for the biggest trophies.

Liverpool, meanwhile, would surely do well to bring in an alternative to Darwin Nunez, who just hasn’t quite done enough in his time at Anfield, and who might be someone Arne Slot would be tempted to let go if a better option like Gyokeres were to become available.

And finally, Chelsea have seen some improvement from Nicolas Jackson this season, but it would be easy to see why Gyokeres would be tempting in that position as he could add that extra quality to take the Blues to the next level.