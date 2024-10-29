Jhon Arias of Fluminense has been linked with West Ham (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

West Ham United have reportedly revived a potential transfer deal for Fluminense winger Jhon Arias, with a deal now felt to be inevitable.

The 27-year-old has been linked with the Hammers before and it now seems they’re trying again to sign him ahead of January, according to a report from RTI Esporte.

West Ham didn’t quite do enough to get a deal done for Arias before, but it seems they’re still keen on him and Fluminense feel resigned to losing the Colombia international.

It’s been a difficult start to the season for Julen Lopetegui, who replaced David Moyes in the summer, but who surely needs signings to strengthen this struggling squad.

West Ham transfer news sees Jhon Arias linked again

Arias looks like an exciting talent who could be a good addition to this West Ham side, though of course it’s always a bit of an unknown how players will do when they come to the Premier League, which can be a different beast from other leagues around the world.

West Ham fans will no doubt want to keep a close eye on this develops in the weeks and months ahead, but it sounds like Fluminense fully expect Arias to now make his way to the London Stadium.

West Ham could perhaps also do with more proven Premier League players, however, as they’ll want that experience and know-how in order to ensure they don’t get dragged into a relegation battle.

RTI Esporte add that an unnamed Ligue 1 club is also looking to sign Arias, though Lyon have seemingly been ruled out as potential suitors.