Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing up Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani as Alexander Isak’s future seems to be in some doubt amid links with Arsenal.

Isak has been a star performer for Newcastle and is tied down to a contract until 2028 at St James’ Park, but that hasn’t stopped speculation about interest from the Gunners.

A recent report from Team Talk recently described Isak as a dream target for Arsenal, while AFC journalist Charles Watts also spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside about his admiration for the Sweden international.

Now a report from Fichajes states that Newcastle could be preparing for Isak’s potential departure by looking at Kolo Muani, whose own future is in doubt after some difficulties showing his best form at PSG.

Alexander Isak to be replaced by Randal Kolo Muani?

Newcastle fans won’t want to see a top talent like Isak leave, but it was surely always going to be difficult to hold onto him while the club struggle to make that step up to being regulars in the Champions League.

NUFC have a lot of money behind them and will no doubt be ambitious about challenging the established big six, but while they’re still in something of a transitional period, that surely means big names like Isak will attract interest from elsewhere.

Arsenal arguably need a centre-forward like Isak right now, as Kai Havertz has become the main man up front even though striker is not necessarily even his best position.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Jesus has proven a bit of a flop at the Emirates Stadium, so Isak would likely be a major upgrade.

If the 25-year-old does move on, then the Magpies could do well to bring in Kolo Muani as a replacement, though fans will perhaps be concerned that this planning is already taking place.

The France international has shown decent potential in his career, but he’d probably be a bit of a downgrade on Isak, who would also be strengthening a rival if he were to move to Arsenal.