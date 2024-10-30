Exclusive: Man United considering alternative transfer as Alphonso Davies wages too high

Alphonso Davies in action for Bayern Munich against Barcelona (Photo by Pedro Salado/Getty Images)

Manchester United are keen on Alphonso Davies as a potential transfer target, but it remains to be seen if they’ll be able to afford him, so may turn to Ben Chilwell instead, CaughtOffside understands.

Davies is facing an uncertain future at Bayern Munich as the likes of Man Utd, Real Madrid and Barcelona keep an eye on the Canada international as he edges closer to being a free agent.

United also like Chelsea left-back Chilwell, however, and may turn to him as a more realistic and affordable option due to Davies demanding a contract worth as much as €12m a year, sources clos to the situation have informed CaughtOffside.

The Red Devils spent big in the summer, bringing in the likes of Manuel Ugarte, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee and Noussair Mazraoui in what ended up being a very busy window.

That might not leave them with much wiggle room now as they continue to look for options to strengthen their squad, with more depth clearly needed in the left-back spot.

Alphonso Davies or Ben Chilwell to Manchester United?

Luke Shaw’s injury problems mean it’s surely time for MUFC to make a change in that area of their squad, but is Chilwell really enough of an upgrade?

Similarly to Shaw, Chilwell has had a lot of trouble staying fit in recent times, and has subsequently fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge.

Is that really the calibre of player United need to take that step up to competing for the title again and playing in the Champions League?

Davies may be expensive but could also be worth paying that extra cost, or else he’s surely only going to go and strengthen another major European club.

Player sales could surely help United to afford Davies, who is one of the best in the world on his day and probably pretty justified in asking for big wages.