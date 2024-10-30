54/55 pass completion, 5 shots: Arsenal wonderkid’s stats vs Preston are out of this world

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

At this point, it’s not really a secret, but Ethan Nwaneri is one extremely talented footballer.

The 17-year-old has been finding his feet with the Arsenal senior team this season and already has two goals his name, netting a brace in the 5-1 win over Bolton Wanderers in the League Cup third round.

After a few appearances from the bench, Nwaneri was named to the starting line-up once again as Mikel Arteta’s men faced Preston North End in the fourth round of the League Cup.

To say that Nwaneri has made the most of his latest opportunity would be understating it.

Ethan Nwaneri dazzles in Arsenal win over Preston

The teenage sensation netted a stunning goal in the 33rd minute, receiving the ball from Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus before cutting inside and slamming it home with his left foot.

“Wow. That is spectacular from Nwaneri. Allowing the ball to roll across his body before bending into the top corner. Very Phil Foden-esque,” Sky Sports reporter Laura Hunter noted.

Nwaneri’s strike gave Arsenal a 2-0 lead after Jesus had opened the scoring, while Kai Havertz added another after the break to seal a comfortable victory and a spot in the next round.

But the goal itself was just the tip of the iceberg in what was an incredible showing from this teenage sensation.

During his 83 minutes on the pitch, Nwaneri completed 54 of his 55 passes to the tune of 98% success. Meanwhile, he also attempted five shots — hitting the woodwork in the 76th minute — completed two of his three dribbles, played seven passes into the final third and had five touches in the opposition box.

Nwaneri even found time to chip in defensively with two tackles and three recoveries, while he was only dispossessed once in the entire match.

With performances like this, it won’t be long until Nwaneri is demanding his spot in Arsenal’s Premier League starting XI. Considering his immense talent, you’d back him to light up the English top flight.